Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Knife River worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knife River by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,004,000 after purchasing an additional 503,892 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Knife River by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,546,000 after buying an additional 199,389 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Knife River by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,150,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,138,000 after buying an additional 373,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Knife River by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 819,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,221,000 after buying an additional 450,574 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at $40,548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $83.78.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.04). Knife River had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($516.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

KNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Knife River in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knife River presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

