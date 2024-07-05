Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,045 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,284,000 after buying an additional 203,796 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 162,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 109,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 20,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,600. The stock has a market cap of $469.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.52. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a one year low of $42.18 and a one year high of $73.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

Olympic Steel ( NASDAQ:ZEUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $526.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.80 million. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 2.05%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

Olympic Steel Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

