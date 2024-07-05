Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 5,048 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 430,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:RCS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,826. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

