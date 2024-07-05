Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,010 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Chemours worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chemours by 1,969.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Chemours by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE CC traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $15.10 and a one year high of $39.05.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chemours in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chemours

About Chemours

(Free Report)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.