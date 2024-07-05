Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,123 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.40% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 844,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 143,560 shares during the period. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Hill Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 824,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,055,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the period. CPA Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 414,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 213,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

DFIP stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.12. 145,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,152. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.95. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $42.22.

About Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.