Collins Foods Limited (CKF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.16 on August 5th

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 7th. This is an increase from Collins Foods’s previous final dividend of $0.15.
Collins Foods Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.
Collins Foods Company Profile
