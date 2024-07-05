Collins Foods Limited (CKF) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.16 on August 5th

Collins Foods Limited (ASX:CKF – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.155 per share on Monday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, July 7th. This is an increase from Collins Foods’s previous final dividend of $0.15.

Collins Foods Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Get Collins Foods alerts:

Collins Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Collins Foods Limited engages in the operation, management, and administration of restaurants in Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, and Sizzler brands. The company was founded in 1969 and is based in Hamilton, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Collins Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collins Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.