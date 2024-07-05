Cola Co Coca Sells 598,619 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of KO traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.76. 11,658,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,026,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.36. The company has a market cap of $274.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $1,401,000. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 24,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 807,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

