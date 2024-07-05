Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Sells 323 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in TC Energy by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $38.17. The company had a trading volume of 824,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,232. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $41.03.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 143.81%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

