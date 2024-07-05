Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 781 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman comprises about 1.8% of Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.1 %

NOC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $437.09. 303,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

