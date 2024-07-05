Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Has $515,000 Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 49,492,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,653,000 after buying an additional 358,399 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,782,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,367,000 after buying an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,424,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,617,000 after acquiring an additional 889,178 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,404,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,361,000 after acquiring an additional 233,015 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,377,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,346. The firm has a market cap of $238.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Argus increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

