Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,179 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,487,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,555,230. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 56.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

