Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,335 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 148,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.96. 11,016,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,767,919. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.89 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.