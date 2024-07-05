Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cognex were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Cognex by 94.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 1,239.7% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cognex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.54.

Cognex Stock Up 0.3 %

Cognex stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.28. The company had a trading volume of 654,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $41.72. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Cognex had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $210.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

