Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.57.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

CCOI opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $50.80 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $266.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.13 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 114.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a $0.975 dividend. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total transaction of $2,972,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,632,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cogent Communications news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.44, for a total value of $2,972,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,553,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,632,578.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total value of $126,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,907,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,016. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 500.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,051,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,699,000 after acquiring an additional 876,326 shares during the last quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 327.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 981,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,129,000 after purchasing an additional 752,133 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,028,000 after purchasing an additional 263,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 16.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 738,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,257,000 after purchasing an additional 105,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

