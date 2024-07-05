ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.
ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.
ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.
