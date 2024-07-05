ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Price Performance

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.81. ClearOne has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ClearOne had a negative net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearOne

ClearOne Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ClearOne stock. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of ClearOne, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLRO Free Report ) by 5,150.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT owned approximately 0.88% of ClearOne worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

