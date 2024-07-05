Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Trading Up 1%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.85 ($0.12). Approximately 3,646 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 397,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.75 ($0.12).
Clean Power Hydrogen Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a market capitalization of £24.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -450.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 12.53.
About Clean Power Hydrogen
Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.
