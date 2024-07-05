Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,842 shares during the period. Clean Harbors makes up approximately 2.1% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.43% of Clean Harbors worth $47,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,484,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.74, for a total transaction of $1,294,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,152.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,348 shares of company stock valued at $12,320,113. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.40.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $4.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.31. The company had a trading volume of 172,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $231.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $216.04 and its 200-day moving average is $194.46.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

