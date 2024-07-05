Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,140 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,501,000 after purchasing an additional 39,335 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 219.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 46,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,704.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CFG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

CFG stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.38. 1,216,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,288,269. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.