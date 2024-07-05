Citigroup Cuts PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target to $117.00

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PHM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of PulteGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.21.

PHM stock opened at $105.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.77. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $68.80 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. Research analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,008,695 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,136,318,000 after buying an additional 197,656 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,726,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,076,000 after purchasing an additional 24,350 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,960,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,731,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 1,060,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

