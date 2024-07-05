Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Cut by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,528,939,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,195,836 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,384,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314,330 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,941,271 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,748 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $47.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,118,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,209.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

