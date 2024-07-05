Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cinedigm Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of CIDM opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.

About Cinedigm

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

