Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Cinedigm Stock Up 3.6 %
Shares of CIDM opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.35 million, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21.
About Cinedigm
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cinedigm
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.