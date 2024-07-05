CIBC Trims Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Target Price to C$0.60

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOT. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.
Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ascot Resources will post 0.005022 EPS for the current year.
Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.
