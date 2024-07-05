CIBC Trims Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Target Price to C$0.60

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by CIBC from C$0.85 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AOT. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ascot Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Ascot Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AOT

Ascot Resources Stock Performance

TSE:AOT traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.49. The company had a trading volume of 307,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. Ascot Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$0.91. The firm has a market cap of C$305.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.64.

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ascot Resources will post 0.005022 EPS for the current year.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ascot Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and sand and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of approximately 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of approximately 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.