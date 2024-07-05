China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Short Interest Up 5.5% in June

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

China Overseas Land & Investment Trading Up 3.5 %

China Overseas Land & Investment stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. China Overseas Land & Investment has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.25.

China Overseas Land & Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2448 per share. This is a positive change from China Overseas Land & Investment’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 26th. China Overseas Land & Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

China Overseas Land & Investment Company Profile

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations in the People's Republic of China and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments.

