Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.30.

COR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Cencora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Cencora alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cencora

Cencora Trading Down 0.0 %

COR stock opened at $222.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora has a one year low of $171.65 and a one year high of $246.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 268.67%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cencora will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $399,991,976.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,859,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $399,991,976.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,418,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,836,945.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $2,553,859.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,702,698.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock worth $422,352,056 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cencora

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.