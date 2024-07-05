CEEK VR Price Down 20.5% Over Last Week (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $26.04 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0323 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001066 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00008556 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,096.11 or 1.00022832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00065567 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03432589 USD and is down -23.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,131,242.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

