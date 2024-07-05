Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $49.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.90.

Cedar Fair Stock Performance

Shares of FUN stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cedar Fair by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

