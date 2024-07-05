Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Cedar Fair from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.90.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 3.4 %

FUN stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.53. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FUN. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 313.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 50.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,553,000 after buying an additional 539,352 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 21.9% during the third quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 379,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after buying an additional 68,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

