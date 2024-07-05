CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Stock Holdings Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,718,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,139,000 after purchasing an additional 51,127 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CBIZ by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,151,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,662,000 after buying an additional 112,117 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,175,000 after purchasing an additional 78,515 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,088,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,157,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $47,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded CBIZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

CBIZ Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CBIZ stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $73.93. 32,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,733. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.93. CBIZ, Inc. has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $80.42.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

