Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Gap Down to $21.25

Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.25, but opened at $19.13. Castle Biosciences shares last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 22,352 shares traded.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $490.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 9.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $72.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $574,678.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $574,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,931.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $39,621.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,418 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,827 shares of company stock valued at $785,795 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSTL. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 78,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

