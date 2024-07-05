Casper (CSPR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.65 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. During the last week, Casper has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $244.22 million and $11.65 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,731,345,569 coins and its circulating supply is 12,135,263,255 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,730,099,958 with 12,134,075,964 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01843411 USD and is down -8.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $14,782,087.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

