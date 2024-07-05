CashBackPro Price Hits $0.43 on Top Exchanges (CBP)

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. CashBackPro has a market cap of $39.21 million and approximately $147,860.77 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One CashBackPro token can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CashBackPro Profile

CashBackPro is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.45666331 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $109,786.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBackPro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

