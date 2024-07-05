Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

RNAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho began coverage on Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cartesian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cartesian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

Get Cartesian Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RNAC

Cartesian Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of Cartesian Therapeutics stock opened at $17.62 on Monday. Cartesian Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

Cartesian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cartesian Therapeutics will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $5,939,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,105,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cartesian Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Cartesian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the provision of mRNA cell therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops Descartes-08, an autologous anti-BCMA RNA-engineered chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, currently under Phase 2b clinical development for generalized myasthenia gravis, as well as for patients with systemic lupus erythematosus, and myeloma autoimmune basket trials for other autoimmune diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.