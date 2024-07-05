Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Rating for Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INVZ

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ INVZ opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. Innoviz Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.01.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 441.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Innoviz Technologies by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 45,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. manufactures and sells automotive grade LiDAR sensors and perception software to enable safe autonomous driving at a mass scale. The company offers InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxis, shuttles, trucks, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.