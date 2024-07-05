Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HUMA. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ HUMA opened at $5.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.18 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.51. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts expect that Humacyte will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 809,786 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $6,405,407.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,381,354 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 54,412 shares of company stock worth $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares worth $12,464,121. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Humacyte by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Humacyte by 350.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

