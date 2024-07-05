Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.30.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAR.UN shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.75 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Shares of TSE:CAR.UN opened at C$45.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.13, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$46.29. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$40.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.60.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

