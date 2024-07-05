Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of NYSE CPB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.01. 1,356,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,540. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.16. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $37.94 and a 52-week high of $46.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 16.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,548,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,301 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,375,000 after buying an additional 580,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $125,689,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,688,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,001,000 after buying an additional 49,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,453,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 557,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

