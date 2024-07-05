C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.
CCCC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $11.88.
C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.
