C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C4 Therapeutics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCCC

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

CCCC opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $313.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. C4 Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $11.88.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 629.24% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma, currently under Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.