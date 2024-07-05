Brokerages Set SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Target Price at $66.00

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJW Group

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $77,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,546. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,510,000 after purchasing an additional 61,015 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the first quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 93.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in SJW Group by 1,196.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 48,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 44,386 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE SJW opened at $53.35 on Friday. SJW Group has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $73.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $149.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.