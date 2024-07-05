Brokerages Set RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) PT at $60.63

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of RxSight from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get RxSight alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RxSight

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $56.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.20. RxSight has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $66.54.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $29.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RxSight will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 764,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,991,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RxSight news, CFO Shelley B. Thunen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $586,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,906.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 764,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,991,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,625 shares of company stock valued at $4,425,250. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.1% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,442,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,581,000 after purchasing an additional 38,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RxSight by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,634,000 after buying an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RxSight by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 513,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,685,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RxSight by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after buying an additional 133,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RxSight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

(Get Free Report

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.