Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) PT at C$6.63

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.63.

CTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard purchased 8,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.68 per share, with a total value of C$38,361.96. In other news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 8,197 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.68 per share, with a total value of C$38,361.96. Also, Senior Officer Avjit Kamboj sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.62, for a total transaction of C$115,500.00. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CTS stock opened at C$4.45 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of C$2.24 and a 12-month high of C$6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$889.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.87.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. Converge Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of C$628.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$661.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.5411111 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Converge Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently -600.00%.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

