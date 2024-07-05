Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives $206.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $199.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.05. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $161.85 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

Insider Activity

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.