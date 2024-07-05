Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 332.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,774,850,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $220,080,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 target price (up previously from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley began coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,902.54.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3,916.89. The stock had a trading volume of 79,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,260. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,783.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,634.79. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,624.50 and a 1 year high of $4,040.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

