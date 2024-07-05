BOC Aviation (OTCMKTS:BCVVF) Trading Down 12.4%

BOC Aviation Limited (OTCMKTS:BCVVF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 12.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.83 and last traded at C$6.83. 383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.80.
BOC Aviation Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.59.
About BOC Aviation
BOC Aviation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aircraft operating leasing company in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of services to airlines and aircraft owners, including direct operating and finance leases, sale and leaseback facilities, engine finance leases, and third-party asset management.
