Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.51. Approximately 12,454,627 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 717% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.53.
Bitfarms Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.
About Bitfarms
Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.
