Bitcicoin (BITCI) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Bitcicoin (BITCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Bitcicoin has a market cap of $8.42 million and $1.77 million worth of Bitcicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcicoin has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcicoin Coin Profile

BITCI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2020. Bitcicoin’s total supply is 20,872,348,887 coins and its circulating supply is 8,454,450,324 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcicoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcicom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcicoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcicom. The official website for Bitcicoin is www.bitcichain.com/en. Bitcicoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcicomtr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcicoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcicoin (BITCI), developed by Bitci Technology, is the main coin of the Bitcichain blockchain, a private PoA network. It’s used for transaction fees and fast transfers within the Bitci ecosystem. BITCI supports various applications, including Fan Tokens and NFT projects, and is integrated with real-world businesses. Bitci Technology, responsible for Bitcicoin’s development, was established in 2018 in Turkey.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

