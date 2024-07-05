BetterWealth LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BetterWealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $270.71. 1,948,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,060,315. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $202.44 and a 52-week high of $270.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.80 and a 200-day moving average of $252.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

