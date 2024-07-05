BetterWealth LLC Increases Position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,823 shares during the period. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.7% of BetterWealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF were worth $11,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 514.4% during the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Carlson Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,160,000.

Shares of AVRE traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 16,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,146. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.40. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $440.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

