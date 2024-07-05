BetterWealth LLC Acquires 2,343 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB)

BetterWealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:VCEB – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned 0.31% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEB. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,847 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF by 361.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Finally, Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $413,000.

Shares of VCEB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.17. The company had a trading volume of 31,395 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its 200-day moving average is $62.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2295 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Corporate Bond ETF (VCEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg MSCI US Corp SRI Select index. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade corporate bonds of varying maturities, selected based on certain ESG traits provided by MSCI ESG research. VCEB was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by Vanguard.

