Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $976,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.92. 1,544,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,778,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.33 and its 200 day moving average is $273.62. The firm has a market cap of $493.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.68 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on V shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.56.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

