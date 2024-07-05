Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) EVP Christopher Carl Nelson Sells 2,955 Shares

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $269,230.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $29,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BECN stock opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.25 and its 200-day moving average is $91.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.95 and a beta of 1.58. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.50 and a 52-week high of $103.75.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,285,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,082,000 after buying an additional 569,627 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,777,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after buying an additional 47,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

